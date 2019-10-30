Ranveer Singh To Play The Lead In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra? Read Details Here

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced a new film titled 'Baiju Bawra'. Touted to be a revenge story of a music maestro, the filmmaker has called it his ambitious magnum opus which he will begin working on after he wraps up Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Meanwhile, the grapevine is abuzz with various rumours doing the rounds about which actor would essay the titular role. A Bollywood Hungama report recently stated that the director has approached Ranveer Singh to play the lead.

The report quoted a source as saying, "While Gangubai Kathiawadi is more of a dark emotional, action drama of the world of brothels, crime, dons and rich men who visit the world of brothels, Baiju Bawra is a pure musical and a dramatized version of the story of the uniquely talented singer Baiju Bawra. It's to Bhansali's credit that he is choosing to direct two projects in stark contrast to the other. And the filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh."

"Who else can play the passionate, emotional, deeply vengeful and yet intensely romantic Baiju, than Ranveer? SLB and Ranveer have definitely met and the filmmaker has offered the young actor the role of Baiju Bawra. The movie won't start before next year and by then Ranveer would have completed his other films," further added the source.

There is great excitement around the female cast as well. The same source revealed, "Baiju Bawra is about a young and extremely talented dhrupad singer-composer by the same name, who challenged composer, musician and Hindustani classical vocalist Tansen, to a singing duel, to avenge the death of his musician father, at the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar. When Tansen's sentries tries to stop Baiju's father from singing, and he dies in the struggle, he makes the young Baiju promise to take revenge against Tansen. If Ranveer gives his nod to the movie, it will be again another challenging role for him as he will need some training and knowledge as a singer and musician. It will be interesting to see who plays his romantic interest - will it be Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra? Priyanka holds an edge as she's an internationally acclaimed singer in her own right."

Also, there is a strong buzz that Ajay Devgn was approached for Tansen's role in Bhansali's film but, the former turned it down. FilmiBeat is yet to verify these reports.

Speaking about Ranveer, the actor will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where he is essaying the role of former India captain, Kapil Dev. Besides this, we will also see him in a cameo in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'. Also, Ranveer has signed YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' where he will reportedly be seen romancing 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey.

