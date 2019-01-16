Ranveer Singh Used To Fly Halfway Across The World To Spend Minutes With Deepika Padukone!

What Is The Craziest Thing Ranveer Has Done To Woe Deepika?

In an interview with Filmfare, Ranveer opened up and shared many things about his marriage to Deepika. The most mind blowing answer of all was to the question, what is the craziest thing Ranveer has done to woe Deepika Padukone.

Fly Across The World To Spend Few Minutes With Her!

Ranveer replied, "The craziest thing I've done to woe her.. I've made a lot of trips, like, fly in from really halfway across the world to meet her for a few minutes and go back." He added, "Yes, I just have to see her. It is enough for me, it will sustain me for the time that we will be apart." Is that answer making your heart go wild or what!

Ranveer Was Understanding About Deepika Taking Time To Acknowledge Their Relationship

When asked if it bothered Ranveer that Deepika didn't really acknowledge the relationship in print, Ranveer was dismissive about it and said, "No, that's ok. I was very understanding and sensitive and sympathetic, call it what you want, to the fact that she (Deepika) had been through heartbreak before and she had to take her time. That's totally understandable. I never ever had a problem with it."

Ranveer Gushed About Waking Up Next To The Gorgeous Beauty Everyday

On waking up next to the beauty, Deepika, everyday, Ranveer blushed and replied, "Yeah, it is pretty surreal," and knocked wood. "She's just so gorgeous. When she's going to sleep she's gorgeous, when she wakes up she's gorgeous, middle of the day she's gorgeous. She's just gorgeous every way. My god I wake up next to her and I can't believe it. Everyday.. It's been six years and I still can't believe it," he gushed.