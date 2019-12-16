Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Moeen In Gully Boy!

Ranveer Singh was fabulous as Murad, a quiet but passionate young rapper from the streets of Mumbai, in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film itself was among the most well received this year, by audiences as well as critics. But Ranveer was drawn to another character in Gully Boy.

Apparently, Ranveer connected more with Vijay Varma's character, Moeen, in Gully Boy. "I really connected with Moeen. When I heard the narration, my biggest connect was with Moeen," said Ranveer during an actor's roundtable conversation.

He further said that Moeen was his favourite character, even at the script level. If Zoya had offered him a choice to pick his role, he would have gone with Moeen.

Revealing an interesting anecdote about 'Moeen's track in Gully Boy', Ranveer said, "There is a whole chunk that is not there in the film. I'm sure when Zoya makes the entire package those deleted scenes will be there; they're cracking. There was a whole track between Moin and Murad that was left out in order to make it more crisp, but credit to Vijay, in whatever he had, he made it so impactful."

Moeen is an elder brother figure to Murad in the film, whose life choices eventually get him into trouble. Some of the most touching scenes in Gully Boy played out between Vijay and Ranveer's characters.

Gully Boy is India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards. Written by Zoya and Reema Kagti, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Got Frustrated When He Refused To Play 'Khilji'

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh: I Like Writing And Hope To Be A Director Someday