Ranveer Singh Was Very Generous & Committed To Gully Boy's Story: Vijay Varma

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy received positive reviews and praises from every corner. The film has managed to collect a total of Rs 71.25 crore at the box office in just four days of its release. Actor Vijay Varma, who plays the role of Moeen in the film, revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that acting in Gully Boy was one of the most enriching experiences of his life. He also said that Ranveer was very generous and committed to the story and to the part.

Talking about his character, he said, "The role came to me via an audition. They called me for a test; I went for it, and a few days later, they told me that Zoya wants to meet me. I went to the Excel office and I met her where she made me read the scenes a few times. Then later, I got a call that I have been locked for the part. After a few days, the script was sent to me and I was blown away by the script. It was a dream to work with Zoya as she has always been one of my favourites."

He added, "I saw that character as absolutely real in the kind of world that he belongs to. In the world that he belongs to, there are no demarcations that this is morally correct or not. That's the world of survival where you are making sure that you have food to eat. So, when you are in that kind of situation, the right and wrong are merged. But having said that, I also knew that on the front, he is working in a garage and on the back of that, he is also stealing cars and peddling drugs. So, there are multiple layers to the character. So it is very difficult to figure out this guy in one scene. Basically, he is just a guy who is trying to survive. When he needs more money, he will go for it."

Vijay also praised his co-star Ranveer and said, "It was probably one of the most enriching experiences of my life. Ranveer was very generous and committed to the story and to the part. I felt honoured to be in a frame with such a prolific actor. A lot of my scenes worked because he was cooperating well as all my scenes were with Ranveer Singh."

He went on to add, "Zoya is the most sensitive and most supportive director. She is very democratic in her working style. She makes sure that there is a voice that everybody can have and they can voice it. So, she is very open to opinions and feedback. There were times when I improvised my character in the film. Sometimes, Ranveer and I used to change something and she would give a thought to it. The script is so solid and foolproof, we would go all prepared; so, she just allowed everything we wanted, especially improvisations when I wanted to do in my character."

"I am very grateful and I feel so humbled and loved. I never had that kind of feeling throughout my career. I am grateful and at the same time, I just hope this love and success keeps coming. I want to thank people who reached out to me," he concluded.

