Ranveer Singh Wishes To Be The Champion Of Hindi Film Industry! Here’s Why

Ranveer Singh is definitely an actor who is at the top of his game in Bollywood. For Ranveer, his talent stems from the core of his love for the medium of cinema, especially the Hindi film industry. Many would agree if it is said that he is an actor of immense talent and passion, and is bent on elevating mainstream Hindi cinema to a whole new level with the kind of films he chooses. Recently, Ranveer himself admitted that he would like to be a champion of the industry. Read what he said!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranveer said, "I love films as well as our industry, and I would like to be the leader and a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the Hindi movie business to keep growing and becoming bigger and bigger. So, if there is anything that I can contribute to this industry, to the Hindi cinema to become bigger and better, it is a very rewarding for me."

Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which he starred opposite Alia Bhatt, another leading actress in the industry. Gully Boy went on to become not only a critically acclaimed film, but also a blockbuster. The film, based on a young rapper who overcomes unfavourable conditions in his life to make it big, gave a platform to rap music and rap artists like no other movie before. As a result, the film became a pop culture phenomenon.

Next up for Ranveer on the work front is '83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film traces the journey of Indian cricket team's World Cup win in 1983, and its captain, Kapil Dev, who lead the team to victory. '83 is one of the most anticipated films presently.

