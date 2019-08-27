Ranveer, Sonam, Amitabh Ji & Rekha Ji Are The Most Fashionable B-Town Celebs: Kangana Ranaut

Lakme Fashion Week: Kangana Ranaut sets the fire on ramp; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Kangana Ranaut returned to the runway of Lakme Fashion Week this year too. She was the showstopper for designer Disha Patil on the last day of Fashion Week. As usual, she looked incredible, walking in a blue lehenga with a matching one shoulder blouse. Backstage of the Fashion Week, Kangana dropped names of the celebs she thinks is the most well dressed in Bollywood.

Talking to the media at Lakme Fashion Week, Kangana said, "There are many who I feel that inspired the generations of people and I think Rekha ji is one of them. Apart from her, the other really fashionable actors are Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonam (Kapoor). In fact, everyone is fashionable these days because they are very conscious of their dressing style."

Happy to be at the Fashion Week this year too, she said, "I am here almost every year. For me, it's a delight to be doing something different than my usual daily routine and also to be meeting new talent and fresh minds. This is probably the most unusual lehenga I have ever seen with very sensuous top. It has best of tradition and it has best of contemporary designs so, I am very happy to be here."

"It's wonderful that Lakme Fashion Week has completed its 20 years. I must say it's not easy to build such a huge brand and to do well consistently for years. To achieve this kind of success, being hardworking is not enough. You should also have the vision, consistency and competence to keep it going. It is getting better and I am impressed with the way designers have been brought into the mainstream through this platform," she concluded.

Kangana will next be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga', which is scheduled for release in January 2020.

