    Aditya Pancholi Booked For Rape By Mumbai Cops

    Aditya Pancholi पर लगा रेप का आरोप, फसे कानूनी पचड़े में; Check Out Here | FilmiBeat

    On Thursday (June 27, 2019), Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi was booked by Mumbai police on charges of raping a 36-year-old woman, who is also an actor. Pancholi claimed he has been implicated in a false case, adding the law will take its course. Suburban Versova police registered the case against Pancholi under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 384 (extortion), a senior official said.

    According to the complainant, the 54-year-old actor sexually assaulted her between 2004 and 2009, said police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singte. Pancholi also beat her up and confined her to his house whenever she tried to approach the police during this period, the complaint said.

    rape-case-registered-against-aditya-pancholi-by-an-actress

    She also alleged that Pancholi demanded Rs 1 crore from her for not showing her private photographs to her family and friends, and claimed she paid him Rs 50 lakh. Further probe is on and Pancholi has not been questioned yet, another police official said.

    Reacting to the development, Pancholi, who starred in several Bollywood films in the 1990s, told PTI, "It is a false rape case that they were planning and now they have done it. I was anticipating this. This was pre-planned as I had filed a defamation case against them.

    "It is not a small allegation, the law will take its course, I will fight out... the truth will come out."

    Read more about: aditya pancholi
