RARE VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Receives A Warm Welcome After Recovering From 'Coolie' Injury

On July 26, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan severely injured himself on the sets of 'Coolie' while filming a fight scene with co-star Puneet Issar. The superstar was supposed to land on a table, instead, he misjudged the jump and landed abruptly, which hurt him badly.

He was immediately shifted to a Mumbai hospital where he went into a coma-like situation. The actor by his own admission, was even declared 'clinically dead' for a few minutes. The entire nation had their hearts in their mouth. After multiple surgeries and by the grace of his fans' prayers, Big B finally moved a muscle on August 2, 1982, and the entire nation breathed a sigh of relief.

Recently, an old footage of Sr Bachchan being welcomed at his residence after his return from the hospital went viral on social media.

Check out the video here.

The Superstar Receives A Warm Welcome In the video, Big B is seen stepping out from his ambassador car. After touching his father's feet and kissing him on the cheek, he hugs him lovingly. His mother embraces him and showers him with kisses on his face. His kids and other family members lovingly greet him and take his blessings. His mother then goes on to perform an aarti. When An Emotional Big B Opened Up... Recently on a TV show, Big B got emotional and opened up about his near-death experience during the 'Coolie' injury. The superstar said, "When I was in the ICU, it would take me the whole night to walk a small distance. I would try and walk after the nurses were asleep. It would take me half an hour to cover a distance of just one inch. But I was determined, telling myself that I have to reach that point tonight." Did You Know This? The original script of 'Coolie' had Amitabh Bachchan's character dying in the climax. However, after the accident and seeing the raw emotions and support of the fans' prayers that Big B credits for his second birth, the makers decided to change the climax of the film and cancelled his death scene. How The Accident Changed Big B's Life Unfortunately, the actor got infected with Hepatitis B virus after being transfused with infected blood. The virus damaged 75 per cent of his liver.

Mumbai Police Congratulates 'Inspector Vijay' Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award