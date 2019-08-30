English
    Rashmi Rocket Motion Poster: Taapsee's Rugged Look Will Give You Goosebumps

    By
    |

    The motion poster of Rashmi Rocket was released on Friday in which actor Taapsee Pannu looks flawlessly rocky. Akshay Kumar, who will also play a main role in the film, took to social media to release the motion poster. Taapsee will essay the role of a Gujarati athlete, Rashmi.

    Taapsees Rashmi Rocket Motion Poster Released

    Produced by Ronnie Screwvalla's RSVP Movies, the movie will be directed by Akarsh Khuranna. Akshay Kumar, who released the poster on Twitter, wrote, "This ROCKET is set for her next MISSION and she's off to the tracks! Presenting a glimpse of @taapsee in and as #RashmiRocket. @MrAkvarious @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @iammangopeople #NehaAnand #PranjalKhandhdiya Music for the motion poster: @LesleLewis." (sic)

    In an interview, the director revealed that the whole story was perceived in Florence, Italy. "Taapsee was there for a film festival with Manmarziyaan (2018) and Mulk (2018). I was at the same event with Karwaa (2018). We saw each other's films, had some great food, and jammed over an idea that she had."

    Ronnie Screwvala, who said that the Pink actor was the best choice to play the role of Rashmi, said during an interview, "Rashmi Rocket is the story of a girl who achieves and conquers in her field despite all the adversities that come her way. I cannot think of anyone better than Taapsee to play this character. This is a sportsperson's story that needs to be told with a certain level of sensitivity and no one better than Akarsh to helm this."

    He added that Rashmi Rocket is the story of "a girl who achieves and conquers in her field despite all the adversities."

    Taapsee has also finished shooting another sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh, in which she will play the role of Chandro Tomar, and Bhumi Pednekar has essayed the role of Prakashi Tomar. They are the world's oldest sharpshooters.

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
