Raveena Tandon BLASTS Zaira Wasim: 'Wish They'd Keep Their Regressive Views To Themselves'

An Excerpt From Zaira's Facebook Post

The actress wrote, "Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else."

Raveena Tandon Takes A Dig At Zaira's Reason To Quit Bollywood

She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "'Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves ."

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On Zaira's Dissociation From Films

"#Heartbroken to hear that Zaira Wasim wants to disassociate herself from acting and Bollywood. After searching in every nook and corner of our Country we are able to find such gifted, talented and natural actors liks Zaira Wasim. Although the decision is yours, you will always be one of our most precious discoveries. Shine on you beautiful star #jodilkarevokaro," he wrote in an Instagram post.

The 'Sky Is Pink' Producers Too Reacted To The Actress's Announcement

"Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always," stated their official statement.