Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments On Christmas

Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan, comedian Bharti Singh and three others have been booked by the Punjab police for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Christians. According to the police, they said something during Farah's Youtube comedy show, 'Backbenchers', which was objected by the Christian community in Punjab.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sohan Singh said, "We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show. They have been booked."

The police registered the case after the community protested against these comments in Anjala near Amritsar, on Christmas day. The contention is that the three celebrities made a mockery of the word 'Hallelujah', a pious word for Christians.

Sona Mahish, the president of Christian Samaj Front and general secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Committee said, "This has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community and we have sought stringent action against them."

A case against a total of six members has been registered under Section 295-A of IPC at Ajnala police station on Wednesday.

