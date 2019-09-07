English
    Raveena Tandon Is Soon Going To Be A Nani! Photos From Her Daughter’s Baby Shower Surface

    Raveena Tandon is a soon-to-be nani! That's, right, Raveena will turn grandmother as her daughter, Chhaya is pregnant. Pictures from her baby shower were posted online by Raveena's friend, who poured out heartfelt congratulations to the actress and her daughter. Check it out!

    Raveena Tandon Is Soon Going To Be A Nani!

    Raveena's close friend, Pooja Makhija shared a picture of her at her daughter's baby shower. For Pooja was all love for her dear friend who is soon going to be a grandma, and also her younger daughter, Rasha, for being a good host. She wrote, "Cheers to the 'Nani to be'! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I'm sure a super 'masi to be'. So so proud of you Ravs." (sic)

    Raveena adopted her daughters Chhaya and Pooja in 1995. She was a single mother to her daughters, until she married Anil Thadani in 2004, and had two kids, Rasha and Ranbir from the marriage.

    On the work front, Raveena is currently a judge on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9.

