Raveena Tandon Reacts To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Recreating 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'!

Raveena On Akshay-Katrina Recreating The Rain Song

According to Spotboye, Raveena reacted to the news of the song being recreated and was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "Sounds Superb, I love new remixes."

Akshay Would Have Been Disappointed If Any Other Actor Would've Recreated This Sensual Song

After reports of the song being recreated by Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi hit the internet, Akshay confirmed the news and tweeted, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani ,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."

Rainy Tales

Meanwhile, Katrina shared this picture from the song shoot and wrote, "Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long 🌟love u the bestest best ❤️

#sooryavanshi #towelseries."

The Man Behind The Magic

In yet another picture, she is seen posing with director Rohit Shetty which she captioned as, "The man , the magic, the MOVIES 🎥 @itsrohitshetty.. #sooryavanshi #nightshoots #towelseries."