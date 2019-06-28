Raveena Tandon Reacts To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Recreating 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'!
Sometime back, we had reported that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif would be recreating the iconic rain song, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' for Rohit Shetty's cop film 'Sooryavanshi'. The original track featured in 'Mohra' and starred the Khiladi Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Akshay and Katrina have already begun shooting for the recreated version and the latter has been sharing glimpses of her 'Towel diaries' from the sets.
Meanwhile, the original 'Tip Tip Barsa' girl Raveena Tandon recently reacted to the reports of Akshay and Katrina remaking the song and here's what she had to say.
Raveena On Akshay-Katrina Recreating The Rain Song
According to Spotboye, Raveena reacted to the news of the song being recreated and was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "Sounds Superb, I love new remixes."
Akshay Would Have Been Disappointed If Any Other Actor Would've Recreated This Sensual Song
After reports of the song being recreated by Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi hit the internet, Akshay confirmed the news and tweeted, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani ,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."
Rainy Tales
Meanwhile, Katrina shared this picture from the song shoot and wrote, "Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long 🌟love u the bestest best ❤️
#sooryavanshi #towelseries."
The Man Behind The Magic
In yet another picture, she is seen posing with director Rohit Shetty which she captioned as, "The man , the magic, the MOVIES 🎥 @itsrohitshetty.. #sooryavanshi #nightshoots #towelseries."
Akshay Kumar plays the role of ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) chief Veer Sooryavanshi while Katrina essays his romantic interest. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 27, 2020.
