Raveena Tandon Reacts To Being SNUBBED By Akshay Kumar!

We are all well aware of the ongoing trend of recreating 90's songs and Akshay Kumar is the latest addition to join the bandwagon. The Superstar will be recreating his own super-hit song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' along with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

While making this announcement, Akshay Kumar had tweeted, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani,' a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can't thank Ratan Jain Ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."

This tweet of Akshay Kumar's didn't go well with many movie buffs as they feel the song belonged to Raveena Tandon and Akshay should have at least mentioned her name.

In her recent interaction with a media portal, when Raveena Tandon was asked about Akshay not mentioning her, she told that she hasn't seen or read the tweet. However, she further asserted that she loves remixes, and a good and peppy update to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' will be great.

For the unversed, directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, is slated to release on March 27, 2020. The film was initially supposed to lock horns with Salman Khan's Inshallah. But later, it got preponed and will have a solo release at the box office.