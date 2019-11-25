Raveena Tandon Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Would Find Ways To Get Close To Her On Sets!

With superhit movies like 'Mohra', 'Dilwale', 'Dulhe Raja' and others in her filmography, it won't be wrong to say that Raveena Tandon was one of the most sought-after actresses in the 90s. The leading lady worked with many big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Govinda and others.

Recently, the 'Mast Mast' actress let out a secret about one of her co-stars when she appeared on 'Love Laugh Live' show. Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena revealed that he thinks she is the best-scented heroine.

The actress said on the show, "Every time we are together, socially or somewhere he tells (Raveena's husband) Anil (Thadani), you have the best-scented heroine as your wife. He says every time when I used to work with her, I'd usually come close and take a sniff of her scent."

Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon had worked together in Ramesh Sippy's 'Zamaana Deewana' (1995) and the much-delayed 'Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke'.

On the show, Raveena also spoke about her love for cinema and said that her passion for filmmaking is still the same. She said, "Honestly I think the love for cinema hasn't changed. That passion remains the same. In every decade there's been a kind of thing like 'Is this a threat to movies?'. People still flock because you're in that cinema hall and you're just watching a movie unfold in front of you, the magic is different."

Raveena Tandon will next be seen in South star Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' where she will be playing a pivotal role. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Angry Raveena Tandon LASHES OUT At Nach Baliye 9's Madhurima Tuli For Her Unprofessional Behaviour!

Raveena Tandon's Role In KGF Chapter 2 Confirmed! But, She's Not Playing Rimika Sen