Raveena Tandon Spotted Walking Dogs; Kalki Koechlin’s Quirky Airport Look

Raveena Tandon Was Spotted Walking Her Two Cute Dogs

Raveena Tandon was snapped walking her adorable two dogs on Saturday evening. She was accompanied by her son Ranbir Thadani. Raveena was sporting a casual attire, wearing a velvet black track suit with a zip up hoodie. She had tied her hair up in a high ponytail. Her son Ranbir wore a khaki green t-shirt and electric blue shorts.

Kalki Goes Quirky For Her Airport Look

Margarita With A Straw actress Kalki Koechlin was snapped at the airport today. Kalki was in her eclectic best wearing a navy blue dress over magenta stockings. She had a yellow sweater tied around her waist and was also carrying a brown jacket over her shoulders. Adding to the quirkiness, Kalki sported a pair of blue tinted sunglasses. Kalki will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th, 2019. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie recently dropped its trailer and had a hooting reception.

Govinda All Suited Up

Our favourite comedy actor Govinda was also snapped at the airport on Saturday afternoon. Govinda was all suited up for his travel. He was wearing a shimmery navy blue suit over a white shirt, with black pants. Govinda was last seen in the comedy drama film FryDay, directed by Abhishek Dogra. He will next appear on the big screen in Sikander Bharti's directorial, Rangeela Raja, set to release on January 18th, 2019.

Jacqueline Fernandez' Simple Yet Chic Airport Look

Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the airport donning a simply yet chic airport look. Jacqueline wore a light grey t-shirt with white denims, and a baby pink blazer over it. She sported cute white sneakers. Jacqueline's next movie is Drive, a Karan Johar production. It is the bollywood remake of an American movie with the same name, and is slated for release on June 28th, 2019.