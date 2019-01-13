English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Raveena Tandon Spotted Walking Dogs; Kalki Koechlin’s Quirky Airport Look

    By
    |

    Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted walking her two adorable dogs on Saturday night, with her son Ranbir Thadani. At the airport on Saturdy, our paparazzi spotted Kalki Koechlin, Govinda, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kalki sported a quirky airport look, whereas our favourite comedy star Govinda was all suited up. Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez kept her airport look formal yet simple. Check out the celebs who got papped today!

    Raveena Tandon Was Spotted Walking Her Two Cute Dogs

    Raveena Tandon was snapped walking her adorable two dogs on Saturday evening. She was accompanied by her son Ranbir Thadani. Raveena was sporting a casual attire, wearing a velvet black track suit with a zip up hoodie. She had tied her hair up in a high ponytail. Her son Ranbir wore a khaki green t-shirt and electric blue shorts.

    Kalki Goes Quirky For Her Airport Look

    Margarita With A Straw actress Kalki Koechlin was snapped at the airport today. Kalki was in her eclectic best wearing a navy blue dress over magenta stockings. She had a yellow sweater tied around her waist and was also carrying a brown jacket over her shoulders. Adding to the quirkiness, Kalki sported a pair of blue tinted sunglasses. Kalki will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th, 2019. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie recently dropped its trailer and had a hooting reception.

    Govinda All Suited Up

    Our favourite comedy actor Govinda was also snapped at the airport on Saturday afternoon. Govinda was all suited up for his travel. He was wearing a shimmery navy blue suit over a white shirt, with black pants. Govinda was last seen in the comedy drama film FryDay, directed by Abhishek Dogra. He will next appear on the big screen in Sikander Bharti's directorial, Rangeela Raja, set to release on January 18th, 2019.

    Jacqueline Fernandez' Simple Yet Chic Airport Look

    Race 3 actress Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the airport donning a simply yet chic airport look. Jacqueline wore a light grey t-shirt with white denims, and a baby pink blazer over it. She sported cute white sneakers. Jacqueline's next movie is Drive, a Karan Johar production. It is the bollywood remake of an American movie with the same name, and is slated for release on June 28th, 2019.

    MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Begins Training For Kapil Dev's Role In 83; Snapped With Director Kabir Khan!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue