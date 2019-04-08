LEAKED! Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality

Nikhil Kataria‏ @Nikhil_Kataria5

"#RomeoAkbarWalter is a brilliantly weaved moved. So happy to see @TheJohnAbraham in his true element. A must watch! "Chai abhi bhi garam hai"" [sic]

PardeKePeechey‏ @pardekpeechey

"#RomeoAkbarWalter had an excellent weekend despite mixed reviews. Metros/plexes driving the biz while mass circuits are decent. Should show its mettle on weekdays as well." [sic]

Syed Sharib Hasan Rizvi‏ @SshrIndian

"Yesterday night watched #RomeoAkbarWalter in theatres...superb spine chilling thriller man...that opening scene was surely one of the best... outstanding performance by @TheJohnAbraham Sir...keep making movies like these and keep making us proud. #JaiHind Indian ." [sic]

Amit John‏ @amitzjohn

"Shame for giving such low rating for a masterpiece. #RomeoAkbarWalter is for the intelligent ones A class movie ." [sic]

Narendra Trivedi‏ @Naren7192

"Just amazed to see how RAW works intelligently with a long term plan ..Hatts off to such people who serve the country and never gets recognition, as their work need a secrecy of their identity....!!! A worth watching #RomeoAkbarWalter #JohnAbraham." [sic]

#NOTA Funny leone‏ @funnyleone

"#Review #RomeoAkbarWalter One word : Average Unnecassary elements : Songs Interesting part : first half of first half and climax. Story : Of a spy before 1972 Indo - Pak war. Acting : Average by all Screenplay : Not that gripping. Add on : Clean Shaved look doesn't suit John." [sic]

JAYANT CHAUDHARI‏ @Vijayu1489

"#RomeoAkbarWalter a movie which sticks u from start to end @TheJohnAbraham u handsome hunk what a role u played in the movie is really stupendous, marvelous words r not enough to u.@Roymouni as usual u r that beauty that can't be expressed in wordslove the way you acted all." [sic]