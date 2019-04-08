English
    LEAKED! Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) Full Movie Available On Tamilrockers For Download In HD Quality

    By Kritika
    |

    And the trend of leaking all the latest Bollywood movies continues and John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is the latest victim! Romeo Akbar Walter full movie is available on the notorious site, Tamilrockers for download and the worst part is that it's available in HD quality. While many netizens rely on this notorious site so that they can watch the movie without spending any buck on tickets, celebs and film-makers are all worried!

    Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted after watching John Abraham starrer..

    Nikhil Kataria‏ @Nikhil_Kataria5

    "#RomeoAkbarWalter is a brilliantly weaved moved. So happy to see @TheJohnAbraham in his true element. A must watch! "Chai abhi bhi garam hai"" [sic]

    PardeKePeechey‏ @pardekpeechey

    "#RomeoAkbarWalter had an excellent weekend despite mixed reviews. Metros/plexes driving the biz while mass circuits are decent. Should show its mettle on weekdays as well." [sic]

    Syed Sharib Hasan Rizvi‏ @SshrIndian

    "Yesterday night watched #RomeoAkbarWalter in theatres...superb spine chilling thriller man...that opening scene was surely one of the best... outstanding performance by @TheJohnAbraham Sir...keep making movies like these and keep making us proud. #JaiHind Indian ." [sic]

    Amit John‏ @amitzjohn

    "Shame for giving such low rating for a masterpiece. #RomeoAkbarWalter is for the intelligent ones A class movie ." [sic]

    Narendra Trivedi‏ @Naren7192

    "Just amazed to see how RAW works intelligently with a long term plan ..Hatts off to such people who serve the country and never gets recognition, as their work need a secrecy of their identity....!!! A worth watching #RomeoAkbarWalter #JohnAbraham." [sic]

    #NOTA Funny leone‏ @funnyleone

    "#Review #RomeoAkbarWalter One word : Average Unnecassary elements : Songs Interesting part : first half of first half and climax. Story : Of a spy before 1972 Indo - Pak war. Acting : Average by all Screenplay : Not that gripping. Add on : Clean Shaved look doesn't suit John." [sic]

    JAYANT CHAUDHARI‏ @Vijayu1489

    "#RomeoAkbarWalter a movie which sticks u from start to end @TheJohnAbraham u handsome hunk what a role u played in the movie is really stupendous, marvelous words r not enough to u.@Roymouni as usual u r that beauty that can't be expressed in wordslove the way you acted all." [sic]

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
