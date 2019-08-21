READ: Deepika Padukone Knew She Was Going To Be An Actress As A Kid!

No one can deny that Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood today. The Padmaavat beauty is continuing to take her career and art higher up, with the kind of roles she is choosing, and also with the fine-tuning of her performances, film after film. There is a beautiful anecdote behind Deepika wanting to be an actress, as she revealed in a recent interview.

Deepika was in a chat with Vogue recently, and she opened up about how, fuelled by her determination, she made it big in the Hindi film industry. "I had no training, no mentors. I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering."

She went on to reveal when she knew that she was going to be an actress. Recalling a sweet anecdote from her childhood, she said, "As a family, we saw maybe two films a year. I don't know why. But whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I'd be doing this. I'd start with modelling, then go into films. And that's exactly how it happened."

For Deepika, the biggest compliment anyone can give her is that she has not changed after the peaks of success she has experienced, and that she is still the same person. "When I'm complimented for my work, but you know what's most rewarding for me? When people tell me I haven't changed. That I am still myself," she said.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film which is based on acid-attack victim, Laxmi Aggarwal. She has said that this has been one of the most challenging roles for her. Chhapaak is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen in '83, which stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead. Deepika will be playing Ranveer's on-screen wife in the Kapil Dev based film.

