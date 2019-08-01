Read: Sonakshi Sinha’s Experience With SRK Which Made Her Feel That He Is The Most Chivalrous Man!

Shah Rukh Khan is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason; he is probably the most loved superstar in the country as he rules over the film industry with his heart. Although he has achieved huge levels of popularity and fame, many know SRK to be the most down to earth celebrity. Vouching for this, Sonakshi revealed a story about how she found Shah Rukh to be one of the most chivalrous men she has met in the industry, and how she came to have a cordial relationship with him.

Although Sonakshi has never worked with SRK on screen, one incident with him told her about everything that she had to know about the superstar. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle Sonakshi said, "I share a cordial relationship with other Khans as well. SRK is one of the most chivalrous men that I have met in this industry. My first ever experience meeting him after I became an actress was at the airport. I was travelling and he met me at the airport. Being a superstar, he didn't have to do it, but he came up to me and said I loved your work in the film and he dropped me to my car. I was so flattered. He is a complete gentleman. This is a memory that I will always cherish, I have worked with him on Ittefaq where he was the producer."

Sonakshi is all set for the release of her next film, Khandaani Shafakhana. The movie is based on the story of a sex clinic which is inherited by Sonakshi's character, Baby Bedi, who has to run the clinic for 6 months before she can sell it. The film aims to make the topic of sex, which is considered taboo in India, freely spoken about. Khandaani Shafakhana also stars Varun Sharma and Badshah, and is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The film releases on August 2, 2019.

MOST READ: Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu! Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & Others Wish The Actress!