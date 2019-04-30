English
    Here's The Exact Reason Why Riya Sen Is Staying Away From Bollywood At The Moment!

    Riya Sen, who debuted in Bollywood with the movie Style back in 2001, had a dream launch as the movie was loved by the young crowd and the song 'excuse me' was a raging hit, in fact, it still is even now. Since then, the actress has starred in quite a few movies but her last B-town film Rabba Main Kya Karoon was in 2013 and it's been six years now she's been absent from the silver screen. However, during a recent interview, Riya Sen revealed why she stayed away from tinsel town.

    Bollywood Roles Didn't Challenge Me As An Actress

    ''I have evolved as an actress over time, now I am looking for roles that personally stimulate and challenge me. I didn't find that coming from mainstream Bollywood, hence the absence,'' said Riya Sen to BollywoodLife.

    I've Been Acting Since The Ripe Age Of Nine

    ''Let's put this in perspective - I've been acting since class nine! As you can imagine I've experienced myriad roles. Looking back, there are of course some roles that I wish I could've done differently.''

    When Asked If She Prefers Bollywood Or Web Series...

    Riya Sen was asked if she prefers Bollywood or web series and the actress shot back saying, ''As I mentioned before, I'm very happy working in the digital space. Having said that, I would not turn down an opportunity to work on a film, if it's the right fit for me.'' When further asked if she's looking out for B-town roles, she said, ''Of course, I've always been open to good Bollywood films.''

    Riya Sen's Short Films

    Apart from Bollywood and web series, Riya Sen has also starred in short movies and her recent is Lonely Girl, where she had a subtle lesbian scene with Kyra Dutt. Also, we hope to see her on the silver screen soon!

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
