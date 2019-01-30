Rekha's Awkward Moment: Actress 'Accidentally' Posed With Amitabh Bachchan; Video Goes VIRAL!

Rekha Poses For The Shutterbug

Rekha unknowingly posed for the paparazzi against the backdrop containing a picture of Amitabh Bachchan

An 'Oops' Moment

When she casually turned to check the photographs mounted on the wall, she realized that she had accidentally posed in front of Big B's photograph.

Realizing what had transpired, the 'Silsila' actress swiftly moved away, with an expression that's been captured on camera and is going viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, The Internet Had A Crazy Time Over This Video

One of the users @cha.monalisa wrote, "Yeh kaha aa gaye hum silsala." Another one by the handle i.slayingmess commented, "😆😆👌❤️ Best thing i hv seen on net today!!!!!!😂

"The paparazzi is so chalu...I hope jaya ji sees this..😂😂😂," wrote @dogloverphoto."

When Rekha Opened Up About Big B On Simi Grewal's Show

In her 2004 interview with Simi Garewal, Rekha had spoken about Amitabh Bachchan at length, admitting that she fell in love with him but insisting there was no affair.

She had said, "He was something I'd never seen before. I've never met anyone like him. How can so many good qualities be bestowed on one person? I'm not a fool, I'm intelligent or so I'd like to believe. When I see a good thing, I can recognize it."

She also claimed that he had "no clue" how she felt and that much ado was made about nothing. The reported affair didn't happen. "You want to know the truth? This is headline, OK? There was never a personal connection with him, that's the truth. Never ever. There was no truth to the controversies and speculation" she had told Simi Garewal.

She Had Also Addressed Reports About Her Rift With Jaya Bachchan

"Didibhai is much more mature, much more together. I've yet to come across a woman who is so together. She's got so much dignity, so much class. She's got a lot of strength. I admire that woman.

We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship.

She was my Didibhai, she still is - no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realizes that too. Whenever we meet she's very sweet - she's not just civil, she's just herself."