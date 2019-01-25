Pictures: Rekha, Bipasha-Karan, Amitabh-Jaya Grace Mukesh Bhatt’s Daughter Sakshi Bhatt’s Reception

The Ever Classy Rekha

The ever-classy Rekha was dressed to stun at the reception of Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt's reception on Friday. Rekha looked gorgeous as always in a parrot green and pink silk saree, and her trademark style of wearing heavy ornaments.

Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan Arrive To Bless The Happy Couple

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan blessed the newlyweds Sakshi and Mazahir at their wedding reception in Taj Lands End. Amitabh looked classy in a checkered button up jacket and black pants, whereas Jaya ji looked beautiful in a red bandhani dress paired with palazzo pants. They were earlier seen at the celebratory event of Kokilaben Hospital.

Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur Attend The Reception

Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the reception of Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt. Vidya looked gorgeous in a black saree, with her hair let free. She accessorized with a black clutch and golden dangler earrings. Siddharth, on the other hand, wore a black suit with a light grey shirt.

Bips & Karan Twin In White

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover graced the reception of Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir. The beautiful couple twinned in white. While Bipasha wore a beautiful white lehenga with puffed up sleeves, Karan wore a stark all white sherwani.

Vicky Kaushal Looks So Cool

Vicky Kaushal was also present at Sakshi Bhatt's reception. He looked dapper in a light blue suit teamed with a white shirt. Vicky is a good friend of Sakshi's cousin, Alia Bhatt, who worked together on the film Raazi.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekha Arrive In Style

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patrlalekha Paul arrived in style for Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir's reception at Taj Lands End.. While Patralekha looked pretty in a red saree, Rajkumar looked handsome in a black suit with an ethnic print black shirt.

Emraan Hashmi, His Wife Parveen And Son Ayaan Arrive

Emraan Hashmi and his family graced the occasion of Sakshi Bhatt's reception. Emraan's wife Parveen Shahani donned a simple black gown, Emraan and his son Ayaan twinned in a formal look. Both wore a black suit but Ayaan teamed his suit with denims. Ayaan had been fighting against cancer for a few years now but Emraan recently announced that he was finally cancer free.

Tiger's All Black Look

Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black button up jacket and matching pants at the reception of Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt.

Juhi Chawla Looked Super Pretty

Juhi Chawla arrived at the reception looking pretty in a white kurta with golden detailing and matching white palazzos.