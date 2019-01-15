Jab They Met: Rekha Showers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Love & Kisses & Shares A Hearty Laugh

Rekha & Aish's Camaraderie Was Not To Be Missed

While leaving the venue, Rekha and Aishwarya were seen having a candid conversation and giggling like girls.

This Picture Of Rekha & Aishwarya Is Melting Our Hearts

When asked to pose for the lens, Rekha hugged Aishwarya from behind and the duo posed for the paparazzi.

Rekha-Aishwarya's Sweet Exchange Was All Things Love

Rekha and Aishwarya bid goodbye with a kiss on each other's kiss and the former beauty queen even accompanied the veteran actress to her car.

Last Year In March, Rekha Had Penned An Open Letter For Aishwarya For A Leading Magazine

Beginning the salutation on the letter with 'My Ash', the diva wrote, "A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself.

People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel.

You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak!"

'People Can't Take Eyes Off You'

She further wrote, "The worst thing you did was to be present with the ‘present' with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing; and then did them so well that people can't take their eyes off you!

You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."

Love From Rekha Maa

Rekha concluded the letter with, "You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool' moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her.

You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma' that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic.

Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Maa."