Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha & Elli Avram Make Heads Turn At Azhar Morani’s Wedding
It is entertainment tycoon Mohomed Morani's son Azhar Morani's wedding tonight, and many B-Town celebs are making grand entrances at the ceremony. Celebrities, right from the ever beautiful Rekha to Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela Juhi Chawla, Aahana Kumra, Elli Avram, and many other celebs made spectacular entrances and graced the wedding of Azhar Morani with Tanya Seth. Check out the celebrities' pictures from the wedding!
The Ever Beautiful Rekha
Rekha is classy as hell and no one can beat her at it. She knows how to pull all eyes towards her wherever she goes. At Azhar Morani's wedding on Saturday night, Rekha made a glamorous entrance in a rich pink silk saree. Her heavy ornaments made her look every bit the queen she is.
Sonakshi Made Heads Turn
Sonakshi Sinha looked absolutely beautiful at the wedding of Azhar Morani on Saturday night. She wore a champagne coloured ensemble, exquisite with floral embroidery. Her choker neck piece made all the statement.
Juhi Chawla Also Graced The Wedding
Juhi Chawla looked beautiful at the wedding of Mohomed Morani's son Azhar Morani. She wore a champagne coloured lehenga with sequin detailing. Juhi has been reveling in the success of her latest film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles.
Aahana Kumra Dazzled In A Saree
Looking dazzling in a blue silk saree, Aahana Kumra made heads turn at Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth's wedding on Saturday night. Aahana was also present at the Sangeet ceremony which was held a few days back.
Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Attended The Wedding
Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee were also present at Azhar Morani's wedding. While Gurmeet looked every bit handsome in a light purple sherwani, Debina looked pretty in a champagne colored gown with flared lace sleeves.
Elli Avram Twirls For The Cameras
Elli Avram looked gorgeous at Azhar Morani's wedding with Tanya Seth on Saturday night. Elli wore a sequined golden anarkali with a plunge neck, and a beige dupatta. She accessorized with statement hoop earrings. She twirled in her beautiful golden anarkali as the photographers snapped away.
Urvashi Rautela Stuns At The Wedding
Urvashi Rautela also graced the wedding of Azhar Morani. She looked beautiful in a lime green lehenga, with silver work on it.
Zoe Morani Looks Angelic
Zoe Morani looked absolutely angelic at the wedding in a peach colored floral lehenga.
