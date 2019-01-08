Remembering Saeed Jaffrey On His Birthday: A Versatile Actor Who Always Impressed The Audiences

Saeed Jaffrey's contribution to Indian cinema is immense and he's an actor who never failed to impress the audiences in whichever role he's donned. He was born on January 8, 1929 and worked in Bollywood for close to six long decades. We remember him on his birthday and pay tribute to his work and achievements. He's worked with the biggest names in Bollywood, such as Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan among many others and enriched their movies with his presence.

An English literature graduate, Saeed Jaffrey's most notable movies are Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Gandhi, Masoom, A Passage to India and many others.

His contribution to Indian cinema was recognised by the Indian Government and he was posthumously given the prestigious Padma Shri award in January 2016. He also won several Filmfare Awards for the Best Supporting Actor back in the day for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Henna.

When it comes to his personal life, Saeed Jaffrey spent most of his time in London, UK and flew to India only for movie shoots. His memoir, Saeed: An Actor's Journey, was published in the year 1998. Saeed Jaffrey died from a brain haemorrhage at his London home on November 15, 2015 at the age of 86. The actor will always be remembered and his absence has left a void in the Bollywood film industry.

