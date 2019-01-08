Remembering Nanda On Her Birthday: An Iconic Actress Who Won The Audiences' Hearts In The 60s & 70s

The Bollywood film industry has been blessed with innumerable talents all throughout these years and each generation saw a bigger star than the previous one. We remember the iconic actress Nanda on her birthday who won the audiences' hearts during the 60s and 70s and played impressive roles alongside superstars, such as Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, Manoj Kumar and many others.

Born on January 8, 1939, her fans are remembering the actress on Twitter and paying tribute to her on her 80th birth rememberence. Nanda was born into a well-to-do filmy family and began her career in acting as a child artist and there was no turning back since then. In the year 1956, her Uncle V Shantaram gave her career a boost when she was 17 years old by casting her in the movie Toofaan Aur Deeya and Nanda's character was impressive as it had a lot of emotional elements.

Nanda had mastered the art of acting when she turned 18 and even Dev Anand was bowled over by her skills and offered her to play the lead heroine in Hum Dono, in the year 1961. The movie went on to be a hit at the box office and Dev Anand recommended Nanda to star in the movie Teen Devian in 1965, which was directed by his younger brother Vijay Anand.

Nanda entertained the audiences all throughout the 60s and 70s and stopped working by the end of the decade. She, however, made a re-appearance in the early 80s in three movies as Padmini Kolhapure's screen mother. She was last seen on the silver screen in the early 80s and did not work since then. Nanda passed away in 2014 at the age of 76. She will always be remembered as the actress who won the audiences' hearts during the early days of Bollywood.

