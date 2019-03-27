Renuka Shahane SLAMS Suchitra Krishnamoorthi For Saying 'Whores' Make Money But Don't Have Integrity

Renuka Sahane SLAMS Suchitra Krishnamoorthi For Her Unruly Tweet

''No disrespect to your Amma @suchitrak but as women let's try & correct the injustice that our traditions have imposed on whores. We castigated whores while letting off their customers who are leading "respectful" lives! Let's not put whores & criminals in one bracket at least.''

Renuka Didn't Stop There

''Whores sell what is theirs. Criminals take what is others. Whores are often pushed into their profession due to human trafficking at ages as young as 7. Does any child have the right to say "no" at that age? Whores are pushed into prostitution by people they trust explicitly.''

Renuka Sahane Corrects Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Mindset

''Whores are abused, raped, tortured, drugged, given hormonal injections at a very early age & then raped relentlessly throughout their professional lives. Most of what should be their earnings is taken away by pimps & middlemen or middle women!''

Renuka Sahane Went All Guns Blazing At Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

''Whores aren't respected by any social class in our society. Many criminals hold very respectful positions, some even in our Parliament & Industry. Very often it's because of these whores that our children are safe from sexual predators. They face the brunt of society's evil.''

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Agrees To Renuka Sahane's Points

''Yup good point @renukash Agree with u totally. But if you've been following my tweets on #pramodgoenka abduction u'll see the context I use the word in.''