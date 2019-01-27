Republic Day: Vicky Kaushal Shouts ‘How’s The Josh’ At Wagah Border; MUST SEE The Response He Gets!

Vicky Kaushal has been riding high on the wave of success of his latest movie Uri. The buzz words 'How's The Josh' is all people say to him when they spot him in public. Vicky and his co-star from the movie, Yami Gautam travelled to the Wagah Border to celebrate the 70th Republic Day with the Border Security Force Jawans, and you wouldn't have seen anything like the response he got when he shouted 'How's The Josh' into the crowd! Check out the video!

Vicky Kaushal and his Uri co-star Yami Gautam were at the Wagah Border for the celebrations of the 70th Republic Day. Vicky posted this video from the event on his Instagram, in which he can be seen shouting 'How's The Josh' into the crowds. The response he gets is quite amazing.

Vicky posted this video with the caption, "Absolutely thrilled and honoured to celebrate #70thRepublicDaywith our First Line of Defence- the BSF Jawaans and a crowd of 28,000 Indians at the Atari Wagah Border. "HOW's THE JOSH?!" (sic).

Yami Gautam too took to her Instagram to share a picture from the event, and she captioned it, "The JOSH was unbeatable today for the Republic day celebrations at the Wagah Border, Attari. Thank you @bsf_india and everyone for such a surreal experience !! 💫😍 @vickykaushal09@adityadharfilms @rsvpmovies" (sic)

Uri: The Surgical Strike has turned out to be 2019's first super hit movie, and has been raking in huge box office collections. Having earned over Rs. 133 Crores in just 14 days since its release, the movie will get to the Rs. 150 Crore mark according to trade analysts.

The movie is based on Indian Army's retaliation against Pakistani terror groups for their attacks in a town called Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in 2016. It is directed by Aditya Dhar, and has received average reviews, but Vicky's performance has been praised a lot in the movie. And thus, Vicky's streak of great performance continues.

