Richa Chadda Opens Up About Her Experience Doing Stand-up Comedy In Front Of A Live Audience

Richa Chadda recently appeared in an episode of the stand-up comedy show, 'One Mic Stand’. In a recent interview, the actress stated, "At the start of the year, I wanted to do three things and I am glad that I have done all of them. I wanted to learn a dance form and bike riding, I did both of them. I am learning a fusion dance form that involves belly dance and a tribal dancing style. I also wanted to try something very new in performing art, so I tried stand-up comedy. So, I have successfully ticked all my wishes."

On being quizzed about her experience performing in front of a live audience, Richa said: "I love making people laugh and all my close friends know that I am the clown when in a get-together. This show was fun because I was talking about my life and my struggle as an actor in a funny way. I think humour has to evolve with time because we as a society are evolving. Of course, I am conscious. I read between the lines — as in, where the humour is coming from."

She went on to add "People will not find it funny anymore if someone makes a song like 'Hum kaale hain toh kya hua dilwaale hain'. Rather, the audience would get offended. So it has slowly changed." Asked if she wants to take up comedy seriously after her stand-up experience, she said: "If an offer comes my way, I would love to explore it, but I am not going to go out of my way to establish my career as a stand-up comedian."

Richa is currently busy promoting the upcoming season of her web series 'Inside Edge 2’. The show will start streaming from December 6 on Amazon Prime Video.