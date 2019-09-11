Richa Chadha & Akshay Khanna Kept Their Interaction Minimal While Filming Of Section 375

Richa Chadha is gearing up for the release of her next film, 'Section 375'. The film is a courtroom drama revolving around two lawyers fighting opposite sides of a rape case. Richa will be starring opposite Akshaye Khanna in the film for the first time. She recently spoke about how the two kept their interaction on the sets minimal so as to allow the tension to build between them and come through on the screen.

According to IANS, Richa said this about her dynamics with Akshaye on the film set, given that they were working together for the first time - "Thankfully when we started the film we barely knew each other previously. So when we started shooting, it was a thoroughly professional relationship. Akshaye is a brilliant actor who knows his character like the back of his hand. I play a public prosecutor in the film and Akshay is the private defence lawyer and we are at the two opposite sides of the case," she said

"The interaction hence was minimal on sets between the shots as the chemistry on camera needed to be tense given their past," she added.

Richa will be playing the role of a public prosecutor, fighting the case of a rape victim Anjali Dangale, played by Meera Chopra. Section 375 is directed by Ajay Bahl, and is set to hit theatres on September 13.

