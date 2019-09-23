Richa Chadha Asks Why Male Actors Don’t Get Questioned By Media If Their Films Are Jingoistic

Richa Chadha is being lauded for her performance in her most recent film, Section 375. The film is a courtroom drama about two lawyers fighting the opposite sides of a high-profile rape case. Richa has starred opposite Akshaye Khanna in the film.

Recently, Richa shared her observations on how the media is tougher on female actors than male actors with the kind of questions they ask. The actress expressed how stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and others are criticized more for their choices than male actors.

Speaking to IANS, Richa said, "Mainstream media as well as social media tends to be unfair towards female stars, and female stars get trolled and criticised more than their male counterparts. I can say this from my observation of the way media constantly questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and other female stars for their choices - whether it is fashion, political opinion or lifestyle. Do they question the male stars enough as well?"

She further continued, "How many times has the media questioned male actors on films that are jingoistic and encourage warmongering? During the press conference of my film Section 375, I was asked about my opinion on the flood-affected areas. Do they ask these questions to the real people who actually can bring change - I mean the authorities and politicians?"

Talking about how she has grown a thick skin towards the media after being maligned in her early days. "I am very cordial with my critics because how they write about me is their prerogative. In my initial days, I have had press call me ugly. They called me names for my appearance in a film where I was not required to look glamorous. An article was written on me, titled '10 things that one hates about Richa Chadda' by a publication. If a journalist tries to belittle me, I would rather grow a thick skin, instead of taking the negativity to my heart. There is a difference between critiquing and being mean to someone, and I know that," she said.

Richa will next be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's sports drama, Panga, which also stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta. The film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.

MOST READ: Parineeti Chopra Is OVERWHELMED After The London Wrap Of 'The Girl On The Train'