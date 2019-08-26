Richa Chadha Feels Traumatized Seeing How Nature Is Treated; Draws Attention To Environmental Issues

Richa Chadha is known for being very socially aware, and 'telling it as it is'. At a recent literary festival in Bhutan, Richa used the opportunity to direct attention to the increasing air pollution in India due to unrestrained urban development. Appreciative of Bhutan for having maintained a clean environment, she expressed that she felt like settling down there.

Speaking at the Mountain Echoes Festival 2019, Richa said, "I feel traumatized seeing how we treat nature. I am not saying this because, now that I am an actress, these are the things I should say. I am one of those people who would always not only wear natural fabric and I choose cotton over silk and leather. I am against a lifestyle that goes against nature. Although I have a luxury car I carpool, which I feel is the logical solution to stay resourceful and control pollution."

Distraught over the present condition of Mumbai, she said, "I live in Mumbai, where trees are cut to construct high rises and people have to go to Khandala to chill out during the rains. They forget that Mumbai once used to be like that. (It is now) a city that is becoming a concrete jungle and we have no plan where are we."

"We really need to wake up and ask our government why we can't breathe clean air in Delhi. The Delhi I grew up in -- the one that (late former chief minister) Sheila Dixit had built -- had green cover, which decreased pollution. I think the last time I saw a lush green Delhi was in 2012. Since then, pollution has increased. Look at the air quality of the city now!" said the actress.

"What will we do with development if we don't have basic things like water and clean air?" she concluded.

On the work front, Richa is all geared up for the release of her next, 'Section 375'. The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, promises to be an intense courtroom drama, dissecting the Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. It is scheduled for release on September 13.

