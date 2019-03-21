Richa Chadha: I'm As Independent & Empowered As Any Other Working Woman!

I'm Independent & Empowered, Says Richa Chadha

"I'm as independent or empowered as any other working woman in this city. To be pursuing any profession isn't easy because it is still primarily a man's world. It affects how you get paid and your hours of work, among other things. It's not like I'm drawn to only these characters. Maybe I'm getting a bit stereotyped. But at least I'm not getting stereotyped as some weeping victim," Richa told PTI.

Gangs of Wasseypur Was My Turning Point

The actor says her process of selecting projects has changed with time. "I consider 'Gangs...' my turning point. I can't believe it has been seven years already. I have come a long way since then, especially in terms of what I want to do now. I have the wisdom today," she added. And that is why, when filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar approached her to feature in the music video Neel Samandar as an Andaman tribal, she could not refuse the offer.

On Shooting The Music Video - Neel Samandar

"Of course, it meant that shooting the song would be a lot of fun but what I also loved about this was that it showed the matriarchal side of things. Showing that about an island tribe in a music video was very interesting," she said.

On Her Upcoming Movies

Richa said her future projects reflect her "concerns about the world" and she is happy to be a part of them. The actor will be seen in Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela, which features her as the eponymous adult actor who was one of the biggest Malayalam stars of the '90s.

Richa also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sport drama Panga, Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Section 375, in which she plays a lawyer. "I am so proud of all these films. I have found films that are echoing my concerns about the world. When I was watching the Oscars, I thought if everybody here could take up things they believe in and do that in a committed way, it would be so much magic on screen.''