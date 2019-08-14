English
    Richa Chadha Talks About Section 375; Says Every Girl Will Relate To Her Character

    The trailer of Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna's upcoming film, 'Section 375', dropped a few days ago. The movie is a fictional courtroom drama, revolving around a rape case filed against a famous director. After watching the trailer, many can't wait to catch this intense film in theatres when it hits the screen on September 13.

    Richa On Section 375: Every Girl Will Relate To My Character

    According to a report in PTI, Richa Chadha opened up about how she was able to relate to the sentiment of the film. She said, "Every girl will relate to this character. It is about why you fight so aggressively for something you believe is right or wrong. As a woman, you can resonate because we read about these things in the newspapers so often. We all have experiences of harassment. We already have that built up anger."

    Richa will be playing the role of a public prosecutor, who also has to deal with the public perception of a rape survivor. Talking about the opportunity of a 'good script' she got through this film, Richa said, "Good scripts are so few and far between that when you get a good one, you become greedy. Everyone in this film is somebody I wanted to work with and deeply admire. So, this was a huge opportunity for me."

    Section 375 is directed by Ajay Bahl, and is produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 20:47 [IST]
