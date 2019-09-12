Richa Chadha: We Always Used To Make Content-Driven Films, But Now They Are Getting Highlighted

Richa Chadha has always been known to work in films which are more than just entertaining, as she gives weight to the content. Richa is welcoming the increase in number of content-driven films being made these days. She attributes the increase to the fact that big production houses and superstars are taking to such filmmaking. Richa is all geared up for the release of her next film, Section 375, this Friday.

According to IANS, Richa was quoted saying this about the importance being given to content driven films - "We always used to make content-driven films but now they are getting highlighted because commercial actors and commercial production houses are becoming part of such kind of films and I feel that it's a huge change," she said.

Richa will be starring in the courtroom drama, Section 375, alongside Akshaye Khanna and Meera Chopra. The film revolves around a rape case being fought by two lawyers on opposite sides, and holds a mirror up to society's mindset with regard to such cases.

Talking about the film, she said, "We have done our job so now; we are just waiting to see what audience thinks about our film. I am really excited to see what people have to say about the film. After watching the film, one girl and one boy complimented me by saying that 'thank you for making this kind of film' so, I am feeling glad that audience is appreciating the film."

She added, "I think this film revolves around a critical subject and the role which I enacted in this film was quite challenging but I think this film has shaped up really well. It has really good cast and script, and Ajay Bahl has done really good job as a director of the film."

She also spoke about what kind of impact she hopes the film will have on people - "Films don't give message but entertain people. I just hope that after the release of this film people start talking about the issue highlighted in the film."

Meera Chopra, who plays the role of the rape victim in the film said, "I feel everybody should watch this film because it's very relevant in today's time. It's talking about something which layman doesn't know. I didn't know much about section 375 before doing this film. I hope people appreciate the film and my performance in it."

Section 375 is directed by Ajay Bahl and is set to hit theatres tomorrow, September 13.

