Richa Chadha Wishes Happy Birthday To Ali Fazal With A Video Which Will Melt Your Heart!

Richa Chadha has been dating her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal for a few years now, and the two have never been secretive about it in public. On the occasion of Ali's 32nd birthday, Richa took to her Instagram to wish him by sharing a sweet video of their special moments. Check it out.

Richa posted a montage video featuring candid pictures of them, with 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye' soundtrack playing in the background. She wrote as caption, "It's nothing short of a miracle, that in this ridiculous, stupid world, I found you... you! A best friend, fan, peer, lover, critic, partner-in-crime rolled into one! I respect you as a man, a human and an artist. You are joy. You are perfection! Cheers to a love spread across the years, across continents...happy birthday dear Ali! There can be no other. God bless you! PS you share your bday with Seher @vedikaoberoi @adityaoberoi this video got deleted the last time around. Wish this one guys @alifazal9!" (sic).

The two lovebirds have been open about their relationship ever since they started dating. From time to time, we get to see them indulging in social media PDA.

On the work front for Richa, she was last seen in 'Section 375', a courtroom drama revolving around a high profile rape case, co-starring Akshaye Khanna. She is currently busy prepping for her next film, 'Shakeela', a biopic on South Indian adult film actress Shakeela Begm. It is being directed by Kannada director Indrajit Lankesh who will make his Hindi film debut with this movie.

On the other hand, Ali was last seen in the multi-starrer 'Prassthanam', which featured Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. Next, he will be seen in the American crime thriller, 'Death On The Nile'.