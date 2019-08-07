RIP J Om Prakash: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Offer Condolences To Hrithik Roshan & His Family!

Veteran filmmaker-producer and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, J Om Prakash, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at the age of 92. The funeral was held at 12.30 pm in Vile Parle and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Abhishek Bachchan, Jeetendra, amongst others.

Those who couldn't make it to the funeral took to their respective Twitter handles to offer condolences.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Heard of another sad demise of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash ji...known for path-breaking cinema, much ahead of his times. Heartfelt condolences to @iHrithikand family 🙏🏻." (sic)

Ajay Devgn too mourned the loss and tweeted, "Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family🙏. @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N." (sic)

"Rest in peace J Om Prakash Ji. My deepest condolences to @iHrithik and the entire Roshan family on your grave loss," wrote Madhuri Dixit. (sic)

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Indian film industry & fans of Indian cinema have lost a great gem today...Thank you for your life's work and your immense contributions Om Prakash ji! Our prayers are with you @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N & family 🙏." (sic)

Filmmaker Anil Sharma wrote on his Twitter page, "Oh just came to know about sad demise of J omprakash ji , father in law of @RakeshRoshan_N ji n granfther of @iHrithik Om ji was great person produced many super hit films .. my heartiest condolence.. RIP." (sic)

J Om Prakash is best known for directing films like 'Aap Ki Kasam', 'Aakhir Kyun?', 'Arpan' and 'Aadmi Khilona Hai'.

