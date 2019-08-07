English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    RIP J Om Prakash: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Offer Condolences To Hrithik Roshan & His Family!

    By
    |

    Veteran filmmaker-producer and Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, J Om Prakash, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at the age of 92. The funeral was held at 12.30 pm in Vile Parle and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Abhishek Bachchan, Jeetendra, amongst others.

    Those who couldn't make it to the funeral took to their respective Twitter handles to offer condolences.

    pitures

    Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Heard of another sad demise of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash ji...known for path-breaking cinema, much ahead of his times. Heartfelt condolences to @iHrithikand family 🙏🏻." (sic)

    Ajay Devgn too mourned the loss and tweeted, "Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family🙏. @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N." (sic)

    "Rest in peace J Om Prakash Ji. My deepest condolences to @iHrithik and the entire Roshan family on your grave loss," wrote Madhuri Dixit. (sic)

    Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Indian film industry & fans of Indian cinema have lost a great gem today...Thank you for your life's work and your immense contributions Om Prakash ji! Our prayers are with you @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N & family 🙏." (sic)

    Filmmaker Anil Sharma wrote on his Twitter page, "Oh just came to know about sad demise of J omprakash ji , father in law of @RakeshRoshan_N ji n granfther of @iHrithik Om ji was great person produced many super hit films .. my heartiest condolence.. RIP." (sic)

    J Om Prakash is best known for directing films like 'Aap Ki Kasam', 'Aakhir Kyun?', 'Arpan' and 'Aadmi Khilona Hai'.

    Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina BREAKS Down At Her Grandfather J Om Prakash's Funeral!

    More J OM PRAKASH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue