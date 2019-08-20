RIP Khayyam: Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar, PM Modi Tweet Condolence Messages

Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam took his last breath after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night, August 19. He was 92 years old. Khayyam is known for having made great contributions to Hindi cinema music, most popularly, his compositions for the films 'Umrao Jaan' and 'Kabhie Kabhie'. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Lata Mangeshkar, Salim Merchant and others are mourning the loss on social media.

Javed Akhtar tweeted, "Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough " voh subah kabhi to aayehi "" (sic)

Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa'n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun." (sic)

Salim Merchant was by the side of Khayyam all day. He tweeted, "The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un" (sic)

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub wrote, "Really sad to hear about #khayyam sahab's Demise... he was one of the greatest we have witnessed and he will be one of the greatest...I guess God wanted to hear some soulful melodies in these times...RIP#karogeyaadtoharbaatyaadaayegi" (sic)

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "RIP. Khayyam sahab."

PM Modi also tweeted a condolence message for Khayyam. He wrote, "India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening." (sic)

Khayyam was admitted to Sujay Hospital in Mumbai on July 28, as he was suffering from a lung infection. He had been in a critical condition for a week before passing.

