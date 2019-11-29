Rishi Kapoor's Advice For Budding Actors: Focus On Acting Like Ranbir, Vicky & Not On Building Body

From a child actor to one of the sought-after actors in 80s and early 90s, Rishi Kapoor has many successful films in his career. In fact, the veteran star has managed to stay relevant with time and he believes that it's because he build his mind as an actor and not the body.

Recently in an interview when asked about what advice he would give to budding actors, the actor told IANS, "These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don't have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character."

He further added, "Okay, I maybe old, I do not inspire youngsters. But look at Ayushmann (Khurrana), Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Vicky (Kaushal) and - I'm not taking his name because he is my son - but Ranbir too is a talented actor! None of them have 'dole-shole' (muscles). Kyunki dole rahne se, kalakar nehi banoge. Bus gym mein paise phukega (Having muscles won't ensure you will be an artist, you'll only waste money in the gym). (Amitabh) Bachchan saab ko dekho (look at Mr Amitabh Bachchan), he did not have muscles. But even today, he is the original angry young man of Hindi cinema!"

During his recent stay in the US for health treatment, the actor said that he got a chance to see how his films still hold relevance among the international audience.

Rishi recalled, "When I got to know that they are interested in watching my films, I suggested around 10 titles, and 102 Not Out was one of them. The next morning a guy came to our place with flowers and a long handwritten emotional note. He couldn't hold his tears because he said the film narrated the story of his life. He said that his son wants him to die fast so that he can get all the properties. He said that he is 82-years-old and his son does not even talk to him."

He further added, "I realised cinema as a medium is so universal that it touches thousand of hearts. I felt bad for him, but I was moved by the power of cinema."

Speaking about films, the actor will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph's 'The Body' which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The film is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

