Rishi Kapoor Arrives In India 11 Months After Cancer Treatment

Rishi Kapoor, who was in the US with his wife Neetu Kapoor for nearly 11 months, has, at last, landed in the city during the early hours of Tuesday.

Photos of the couple were leaked online and in all of them, they can be seen wearing happy smiles, while walking out of the airport. In order to get treated for cancer, the actor was in New York for almost a year along with his wife.

Many Bollywood celebrities had also paid a visit to him while he underwent the treatment. In a recent interview, Neetu recounted how they coped with the news and how everything happened. She also mentioned their son Ranbir when he himself went to New Delhi where Rishi was shooting.

It can be noted that the veteran actor looked fit and healthy as he was photographed at the Mumbai airport today. His wife Neetu was standing beside him and they both posed with smiles for the cameras as they entered the city.

While Rishi was seen spotted in an all-denim attire, Neetu wore a black top and paired it with a pair of blue denim pants.

Rishi Kapoor, who wanted to announce his arrival to the city, took to Twitter and stated that he was home. He tweeted, " BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!"

Actor Anupam Kher on Monday, shared a farewell message to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He was in the US for a while. He wished them both love and luck and mentioned that he would miss them.

"Dearest Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy and sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love and prayers," Anupam Kher wrote.