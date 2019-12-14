Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Dad Raj Kapoor Will Melt Your Heart!

Known as the great showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor celebrates his 95th birth anniversary today. On this special occasion, his son Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter page to share a priceless black-and-white throwback photo of his late father.

The 'Mulk' actor tweeted, "Happy birthday, dad! We shall always remember you...love!" Check out his post here.

Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you.......love! pic.twitter.com/mT38hpxTma — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 14, 2019

The photo is a still from Raj Kapoor's 1970 film where the late actor is seen posing with a doll. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a child artiste with this film.

In Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor played the role of a clown named Raju, who works with Gemini Circus. Rishi Kapoor played young Raju in the film. The film was both, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor.

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, the actor was diagnosed with cancer. While undergoing treatment in the US for his ailment, many Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and others visited him to wish him good health. Recently, he flew back to Bay after completing his treatment and is now busy with work.

The actor's latest release, 'The Body' hit the theatrical screens on December 13. Rishi will be next reuniting with Juhi Chawla after a long gap for their upcoming movie, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'.

Rishi Kapoor's Advice For Budding Actors: Focus On Acting Like Ranbir, Vicky & Not On Building Body

What Does Rishi Kapoor NOT Like About Ranbir Kapoor? Reveals His Behaviour With Fans!