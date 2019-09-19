Rishi Kapoor Catches Up With Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan & Randhir Kapoor; Shares A Picture!

Rishi Kapoor recently returned back to India after being stationed in New York for around eleven months for his cancer treatment. These days, the veteran actor is busy mingling with his family and friends before catching up with work.

Rishi recently shared a picture from his get-together with his buddies, Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra and his brother Randhir Kapoor. In the click, everyone is seen posing with their hands on each other's shoulder.

The caption read, "Thank you for the warm welcome!"

Meanwhile, fans were delighted wth his heartwarming picture. One of them commented, "Friends are the Best!". "Thank you for the warm welcome!", read another comment. A netizen wrote, "Wow! All the ppl mentioned in your book as your best friends. What a beautiful sight!"

Speaking about his friends, Rishi recently told Times Now, "Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahi kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and jo unka samaya hai (Poor guys, they worked for 50 years. So what if they aren't doing it now. What ever they have done...), they have worked so much for this country. What about them? And I am not bothered about myself. Jeetendra ne kitna...how much entertainment he has given this country."

Earlier, upon Rishi's arrival back home from New York, his kids had planned a cute surprise for him. His wife, Neetu Kapoor had shared a picture of a huge balloon with the words, "Welcome Home Dad" written on it, on Instagram.

AMUSING! When Rishi Kapoor Was Mistaken For A Former Waiter In A New York Restaurant!