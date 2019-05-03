English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rishi Kapoor Confirms He's Cancer-free Now; Says Ranbir Has Shouldered All His Problems

    By
    |

    Last year, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about jetting off to USA for undergoing some medical treatment. Back then, there were various speculations doing the rounds about his undisclosed ailment. We saw many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and others paying a visit to the veteran actor in New York where he is stationed for his medical treatment.

    Recently, filmmaker Rahul Rawail announced on social media that Rishi Kapoor is cancer-free which came as a huge sign of relief to all his fans. Now in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rishi has opened up about his battle with cancer. The actor revealed that he is yet to undergo a bone marrow transplant and won't be able to return to India at least for another two months.

    Rishi's Wife Neetu Stood By Him Like A Rock

    Rishi was quoted as saying by the daily, "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned."

    He Was Also All Praises For His Children

    "My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems," Rishi was quoted as saying.

    The Actor Also Opened Up About His Medical Treatment

    "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum."

    Rishi Also Thanked His Fans

    "Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

    The Experience Taught Him The Importance Of Patience

    "A person like me who has never had patience, this is God's way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life."

    Watch How Priyanka Chopra Played A Special Role In Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Wedding!

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue