Rishi Kapoor Confirms He's Cancer-free Now; Says Ranbir Has Shouldered All His Problems

Rishi's Wife Neetu Stood By Him Like A Rock

Rishi was quoted as saying by the daily, "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned."

He Was Also All Praises For His Children

"My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems," Rishi was quoted as saying.

The Actor Also Opened Up About His Medical Treatment

"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum."

Rishi Also Thanked His Fans

"Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

The Experience Taught Him The Importance Of Patience

"A person like me who has never had patience, this is God's way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life."