Rishi Kapoor Confirms He's Cancer-free Now; Says Ranbir Has Shouldered All His Problems
Last year, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted about jetting off to USA for undergoing some medical treatment. Back then, there were various speculations doing the rounds about his undisclosed ailment. We saw many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and others paying a visit to the veteran actor in New York where he is stationed for his medical treatment.
Recently, filmmaker Rahul Rawail announced on social media that Rishi Kapoor is cancer-free which came as a huge sign of relief to all his fans. Now in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rishi has opened up about his battle with cancer. The actor revealed that he is yet to undergo a bone marrow transplant and won't be able to return to India at least for another two months.
Rishi's Wife Neetu Stood By Him Like A Rock
Rishi was quoted as saying by the daily, "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned."
He Was Also All Praises For His Children
"My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems," Rishi was quoted as saying.
The Actor Also Opened Up About His Medical Treatment
"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum."
Rishi Also Thanked His Fans
"Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."
The Experience Taught Him The Importance Of Patience
"A person like me who has never had patience, this is God's way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life."
