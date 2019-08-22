Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor 'Fight Like Kids' Over Cab Fare; Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Video!

It's been almost a year since Rishi Kapoor is stationed in New York for his cancer treatment. Now that the veteran actor has almost fully recovered, he just can't wait to fly back to India. He recently revealed in an interview that he hopes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family in the country.

Many B-town celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others visited the 'Bobby' star when he was undergoing his medical treatment. One such well-wisher was Anupam Kher who often visited Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor in New York.

From long walks to going out for dinners, the trio bonded well and spent some quality time. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a hilarious video from their cab ride where they not just enjoyed a great meal together, but also asked the cab driver to speak Hindi.

Kher shared the funny video on his Twitter page and captioned it as, "After a most delicious dinner at our friend, producer/director and one of the best chefs @vikaskhannagroup's house #RishiKapoor, @neetu54 and I decided to take a yellow cab. At the end of the journey we almost fought like kids for who will pay the taxi fare. Bangladeshi cab driver had no clue who were in his car! 🤣😂😳 Can you imagine this happening in India? 🙏😍#LivingLifeKINGSIZE. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #SmallJoysOfLife." (sic)

Recently, Rishi and Neetu launched Anupam Kher's autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' in the city.

Later, Kher took to his Instagram to pen a thank-you note that read, "Earlier this month, Anupam Kher I experienced pure joy, love, warmth and happiness at the launch of my autobiography in NY. Words can't express my gratitude towards people who made it possible. Thank you dearest #RishiKapoor for your magnanimity. You are a real life HERO too. @neetu54 for your grace. @ryaneggold @janeymontgomery @Michael el_slovis for your love. #LessonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly #BoyFromShimla." (sic)

On the film front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 'Jhootha Kahin Ka'. The film was a box-office dud.

