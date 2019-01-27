English
    Rishi Kapoor Finally Gives An Update On His Health Status

    Rishi Kapoor has been in the United States getting treated for an illness for a few months now. While we have been speculating that it might be cancer, the actor has opened up about his health conditions and given an update on his health status, although he still has not confirmed which illness it is.

    Rishi Kapoor Updates On His Health Status

    Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his health status after many months. The actor said, "My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue."

    He will be taking a break from films for some time and he is quite looking forward to the hiatus. "Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me," he said.

    In late September, Rishi had taken to his social media to announce to his fans that he would be taking some time off from work to undergo medical treatment in the US. He wrote, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!" (sic)

    Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor is with him in the US and she regularly shares photo updates for their fans on her social media. Neetu had shared a photo of Rishi, herself, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and others on New Year's Eve and had captioned it, "Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health" (sic). That was when we all presumed that Rishi Kapoor was fighting cancer.

    Happy 2019 🎈 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Whatever it is, we really wish Rishi Kapoor strength and a speedy recovery!

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 1:06 [IST]
