AMUSING! When Rishi Kapoor Got Mistaken As An Ex-waiter In A Restaurant In New York

Rishi Kapoor Still Enjoys An Immense Fan-following

The '102 Not Out' actor told Mid-day,"Taxi drivers don't take money, they only want a selfie with me."

The Actor Narrated An Amusing Incident When He Was Mistaken For An Ex-waiter

"Once I was at a restaurant, which had several Bangladeshi waiters. Each of them came and greeted me. One of the American staff members thought I was an ex waiter there, which is why the staff was talking to me. They were so embarrassed, but I laughed all the way back home."

He Also Got Candid About His Homecoming

The actor shared that he hopes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on September 2. He was quoted as saying by the daily, "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it."

Meanwhile, Rishi Is Longing To Eat These Home-cooked Dishes Once He Is Back In Mumbai

"I miss eating pomfret; it's not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else", he was quoted as saying in the same interview.